Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.15. 18,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

