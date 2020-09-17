Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Update

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 858,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 691,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 489.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

