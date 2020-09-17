Own Price Tops $0.0239 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

