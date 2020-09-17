PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.