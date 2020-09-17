Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 952,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,811. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

