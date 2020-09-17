Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.87. 454,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 534,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 107.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $80,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.