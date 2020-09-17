Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Up 12%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.53. 2,100,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 731,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The stock has a market cap of $296.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

