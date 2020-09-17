Park Lawn Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.9 days.

PRRWF stock remained flat at $$21.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Park Lawn has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Park Lawn from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.