PayBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

