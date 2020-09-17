Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $144.56. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $226,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,748,413. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

