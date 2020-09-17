PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $99,139.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

