Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,103,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period.

PEB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 138,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

