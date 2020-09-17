Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Up 27.2%

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price shot up 27.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.31. 3,369,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 701,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Pedevco alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.