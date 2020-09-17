Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares shot up 7.6% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $73.00. 20,837,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 10,005,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.
In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
