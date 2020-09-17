Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares shot up 7.6% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $73.00. 20,837,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 10,005,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,325 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.