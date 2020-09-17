Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

PFLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,201. The company has a market cap of $333.03 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

