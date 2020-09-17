PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 529,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 3,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. On average, analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.