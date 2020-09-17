Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 3.9%

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. 176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

