Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Shares of IGGGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.