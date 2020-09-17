Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 950,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 860,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 531,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,951. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

