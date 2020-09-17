Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) rose 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 5,596,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 729,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Equities analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.