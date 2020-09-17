Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.00

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 30643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In related news, insider Quentin Spicer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,280 ($33,032.80).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.