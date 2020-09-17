PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $85,628.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

