Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 529,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

