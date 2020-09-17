Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 529,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
