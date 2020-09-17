PIVX Price Reaches $0.39 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bisq, BiteBTC and YoBit. PIVX has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $267,541.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024409 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003986 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bisq, Graviex, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

