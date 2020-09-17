Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth about $7,641,000.

NYSE PLT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $503.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

