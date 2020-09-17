Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 413,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $504.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Plantronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 284.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Plantronics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.