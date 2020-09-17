Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$19.55 during trading on Thursday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.