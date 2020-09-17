POA Network Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

