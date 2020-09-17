POET Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 199,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,677. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.