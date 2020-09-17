POPCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $78,998.66 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $78,998.66 and $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000463 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

