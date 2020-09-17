Populous Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, OKEx and Bithumb. Populous has a market cap of $15.53 million and $1.18 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00259622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01491432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00194950 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.