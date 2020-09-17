Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $10,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

