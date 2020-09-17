PressOne 24-Hour Volume Tops $106,417.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. PressOne has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $106,417.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

