Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post sales of $227.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $229.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $939.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $949.82 million, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $954.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

PBH traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $35.88. 13,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

