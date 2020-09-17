PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 847,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PSMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

