Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $275.86 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Becton Dickinson and worth $275,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,229. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

