Privatix (PRIX) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $59,091.37 and approximately $7,612.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.87 or 0.04452075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035144 BTC.

Privatix (PRIX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

