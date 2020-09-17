Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $120,481.59 and approximately $86.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,035.17 or 1.00283926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00172051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

