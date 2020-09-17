Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 1,078,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 789,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Specifically, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715,606 shares of company stock worth $47,677,226 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

