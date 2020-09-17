Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 40,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,151. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

