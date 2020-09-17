ProShares Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,210 call options.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,163. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

