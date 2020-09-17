ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.16. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 5,597 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 78.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $507,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 79.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.