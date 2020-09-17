Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.5%

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 842,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 250,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Prothena alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 134.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.