Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 8.5%

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 842,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 250,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 134.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
