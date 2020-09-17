PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

