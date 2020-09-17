PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 8,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,750. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Wedbush raised PUMA SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

