Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 5.6%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 2,366,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 890,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPL. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

