QASH Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. QASH has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $189,409.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Liquid, GOPAX and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

