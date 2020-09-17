Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $242,375.80 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000380 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005584 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003387 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

