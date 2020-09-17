Qtum Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00022659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Upbit. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $241.13 million and approximately $443.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,751,860 coins and its circulating supply is 97,032,440 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Coinnest, HBUS, Liquid, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, BitForex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Iquant, Bit-Z, BigONE, Kucoin, Exrates, CoinEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Bitbns, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, BCEX, Bibox, OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin, ABCC, Binance, Bitfinex, Allcoin, EXX, Coinsuper, Crex24, LBank, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

