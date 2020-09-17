QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.71. 254,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

